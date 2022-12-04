Tumult in the air as Kerala Assembly convenes today

December 04, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Bill to remove Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as the Chancellor of State universities will likely dominate the Legislative Assembly session that gets under way on Monday.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government will watch keenly whether the perceived rift in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition over the contentious legislation will play to its advantage in the House. The LDF rests its hopes on Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) purported ambivalence about opposing the Bill.

League stance

Recently, the IUML leaders spoke out against Mr. Khan’s “ultimatum” to Vice-Chancellors (VC) to resign in the wake of the Supreme Court’s (SC) judgment setting aside the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) V-C’s posting.

The Congress has sought to bring the IUML on the same page to deny the LDF any political advantage in the House when both sides spar over the disputed Bill. The party feels the proposed law is deceitful legislation to bring State varsities under total Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] control. The ruling front might seek to gain the high political ground by pointing out that other non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled States, including ones helmed by Congress, are pondering similar laws to curtail Raj Bhavan’s say in State-funded varsities.

The LDF is confident it has the numbers to bulldoze the Bill through the Assembly. It also hopes to score a consequential political point if the IUML adopts a tack different to that of Congress in the Assembly.

The Bill marks the apogee of an acrimonious season of propaganda battles between the government and Governor over “nepotism and corruption” charges in the higher education sector and Raj Bhavan’s “trespasses” on the jurisdictional autonomy of State varsities.

Conflict likely to continue

The Bill, if passed, might not signal the end of the conflict. Mr. Khan has stated that he will not approve any legislation that supersedes the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms or contradicts the spirit of the SC judgement in the KTU case.

The debate on the Bill is unlikely to crowd out other pressing issues. The UDF will raise the fishers’ agitation against Vizhinjam port, cases against the Latin Catholic clergy, backdoor appointments, spiralling unemployment, waiver of turnover tax for distilleries, milk price hike, inflation, prosecution of K-Rail agitators, inflation, police criminality, political cover for criminals, rising farmer’s debt and bad roads, among other issues.

The seventh session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly has all the makings of a stormy sitting.