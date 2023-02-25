ADVERTISEMENT

‘Tuk Tuk Wayanad’ project to woo tourists

February 25, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kalpetta

‘Major tourism centres in the district are scattered and exploring them would be time-consuming’

E.M. Manoj

Two tourists from Belgium visiting major tourism centres in Wayanad in an autorickshaw under the Tuk Tuk Wayanad project of the District Tourism Promotion Council. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in association with the Tourism department and selected autorickshaw drivers has launched an innovative project titled “Tuk Tuk Wayanad” to woo more tourists to the district.

The project envisages low-cost transportation facilities for tourists, including for those from abroad, and providing the benefits of tourism industry to the grassroots level, District Collector A. Geetha said.

Tourists enjoying locally available fruits from a roadside vendor. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The DTPC had organised a one-day training programme recently and more than 100 selected autorickshaw drivers in Vythiri, Amabalavayal and Sulthan Bathery towns were trained in the first phase, she said.

The major tourism centres in the district are scattered and exploring them would be time-consuming owing to a dearth of transportation facilities, K.G. Ajesh, Secretary, DTPC, Wayanad, said. Moreover, tourists have to spend a huge amount on transportation. The DTPC launched the project under the responsible tourism programme by branding autorickshaws, he added.

The project also gave thrust to improve the financial stability of the local people, Mr. Ajesh said.

Tourists can explore more destinations at a low cost in a limited time under the project, he said. It would be helpful for back packers, families, and senior citizens who would like to visit the entire district, he said.

A QR code displayed in the vehicles would help overcome the communication issue between autorickshaw drivers and tourists. The code would also provide all details on tourism centres, opening and closing times, ticket rates, and distance from major towns in a single click, he said.

