Tuber Crops Day celebrated

December 07, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Indian Society for Root Crops (ISRC) and the ICAR- Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), Sreekaryam, jointly celebrated Tuber Crops Day on Wednesday at the CTCRI.

Former Agriculture Minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran, inaugurating the celebrations, emphasised the importance of tuber crops in traditional food system of Indian culture. Mr. Ratnakaran underscored the need for value addition in tuber crops and public participation for developing suitable marketing strategies.

M.N. Sheela, Director, ICAR-CTCRI, presided. She highlighted the importance of the ongoing research in value-added products, industrial products, biopesticides and bioethanol from tuber crops. J. Sreekumar, Principal Scientist and vice president, ISRC, and ISRC executive committee member E. R. Harish spoke.