  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Tuber Crops Day celebrated

December 07, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Agriculture Minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran inaugurating Tuber Crops Day at Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Sreekaryam, on Wednesday:

Former Agriculture Minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran inaugurating Tuber Crops Day at Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Sreekaryam, on Wednesday:

The Indian Society for Root Crops (ISRC) and the ICAR- Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), Sreekaryam, jointly celebrated Tuber Crops Day on Wednesday at the CTCRI.

Former Agriculture Minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran, inaugurating the celebrations, emphasised the importance of tuber crops in traditional food system of Indian culture. Mr. Ratnakaran underscored the need for value addition in tuber crops and public participation for developing suitable marketing strategies.

M.N. Sheela, Director, ICAR-CTCRI, presided. She highlighted the importance of the ongoing research in value-added products, industrial products, biopesticides and bioethanol from tuber crops. J. Sreekumar, Principal Scientist and vice president, ISRC, and ISRC executive committee member E. R. Harish spoke.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.