TTP suspends deputy GM following alleged involvement in job scam

December 19, 2022 11:06 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Public-sector undertaking Travancore Titanium Products Ltd. (TTP) on Monday suspended its deputy general manager (marketing and legal) N. Sasikumaran Thampi after he was booked by the police in a job scam that involved numerous job aspirants.

Thampi is the fifth accused in cases registered by the Cantonment and Venjaramoodu police in which at least 30 people are suspected to have been swindled roughly ₹1.85 crore after being provided false promises of permanent employment in the company.

The prime accused, Divya Jyothi T.K. alias Divya Nair, was arrested by the Venjaramoodu police a day ago. The other accused including Thampi, Divya’s husband Rajesh and two others Prem Kumar and Syam Lal have been absconding.

Meanwhile, the news of Divya’s arrest has appeared to have prompted more victims to approach the police with complaints. The police also suspected the possibility of more people having involvement in the racket.

