TTP job scam: another key accused arrested

March 20, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Poojappura police on Monday arrested one of the main accused in the Travancore Titanium Products Ltd (TTP) job scam. The accused has been identified as Shamnad, 38, hailing from Punalal. He and others had allegedly offered the son of a Kanyakumari native a job as mechanical engineer on payment of ₹12 lakh. They are accused of collecting ₹4 lakh directly at a location near Vijaya Mohini Mills in Poojappura, while making the victim transfer the rest of the money to their accounts. The police had earlier arrested the company’s former deputy general manager (marketing and legal) N. Sasikumaran Thampi and other accused in the case. 

