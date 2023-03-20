HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTP job scam: another key accused arrested

March 20, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Poojappura police on Monday arrested one of the main accused in the Travancore Titanium Products Ltd (TTP) job scam. The accused has been identified as Shamnad, 38, hailing from Punalal. He and others had allegedly offered the son of a Kanyakumari native a job as mechanical engineer on payment of ₹12 lakh. They are accused of collecting ₹4 lakh directly at a location near Vijaya Mohini Mills in Poojappura, while making the victim transfer the rest of the money to their accounts. The police had earlier arrested the company’s former deputy general manager (marketing and legal) N. Sasikumaran Thampi and other accused in the case. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.