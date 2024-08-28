ADVERTISEMENT

TTI/PPTTI Arts Festival at Kozhencherry on September 4

Published - August 28, 2024 12:20 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Health Veena George releases festival logo by handing it over to DGE Shanavas S.

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 600 contestants will take part in the 28th State Teacher Training Institute/Preprimary Teacher Training Institute (TTI/PPTTI) Arts Festival that will be held at Government High School, Kozhencherry, Pathanamthitta district, on September 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Event such as story-writing, poetry writing, essay writing (Malayalam), painting (pencil and watercolour) are included in the first category. Competitions will be held in these events at the district level and two contestants who scored the highest will be selected for the State-level event. They will then be evaluated and the best three will be given prizes, including cash awards of ₹2,000, ₹1,600, and ₹1,200 and a merit certificate.

In the second category, the events include Mappilapattu, recitation (Malayalam), mono act, elocution (Malayalam), and group song.

ADVERTISEMENT

No separate contests will be held for boys and girls. One contestant can take part in maximum five individual events.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Minister for Health Veena George released the festival logo on Tuesday by handing it over to Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty was present on the occasion.

Teachers’ Day

Following the TTI/PPTTI Arts Festival, Teachers’ Day will be celebrated on September 5. State Teachers’ Awards and Prof. Joseph Mundassery Memorial Literary Awards will be given away on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US