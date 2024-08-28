GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTI/PPTTI Arts Festival at Kozhencherry on September 4

Minister for Health Veena George releases festival logo by handing it over to DGE Shanavas S.

Published - August 28, 2024 12:20 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 600 contestants will take part in the 28th State Teacher Training Institute/Preprimary Teacher Training Institute (TTI/PPTTI) Arts Festival that will be held at Government High School, Kozhencherry, Pathanamthitta district, on September 4.

Event such as story-writing, poetry writing, essay writing (Malayalam), painting (pencil and watercolour) are included in the first category. Competitions will be held in these events at the district level and two contestants who scored the highest will be selected for the State-level event. They will then be evaluated and the best three will be given prizes, including cash awards of ₹2,000, ₹1,600, and ₹1,200 and a merit certificate.

In the second category, the events include Mappilapattu, recitation (Malayalam), mono act, elocution (Malayalam), and group song.

No separate contests will be held for boys and girls. One contestant can take part in maximum five individual events.

Minister for Health Veena George released the festival logo on Tuesday by handing it over to Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty was present on the occasion.

Teachers’ Day

Following the TTI/PPTTI Arts Festival, Teachers’ Day will be celebrated on September 5. State Teachers’ Awards and Prof. Joseph Mundassery Memorial Literary Awards will be given away on the occasion.

