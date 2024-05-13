GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTE injured in passenger’s attack over ticket dispute in Kerala

Incident takes place aboard Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express on May 12 night. Passenger was illegally travelling in reservation compartment

Updated - May 13, 2024 05:06 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 04:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
TTE Vikram Kumar Meena was attacked by an illegal passenger on Maveli Express. Photo for representational purpose. File.

TTE Vikram Kumar Meena was attacked by an illegal passenger on Maveli Express. Photo for representational purpose. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vikram Kumar Meena, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) who was on duty aboard the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express, sustained injuries in the attack of a passenger who was illegally travelling in a reservation compartment on May 12 night.

The assault took place around 11.30 p.m. when the train was about to reach the Kozhikode railway station. The attacker, identified as Stalin Bose of Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu, was later nabbed by the Government Railway Police.

According to police sources, the passenger turned aggressive when he was questioned by Mr. Meena for the ticket-less travel on the reserved compartment. The TTE sustained injuries on his nose in the unexpected attack. He later sought treatment at a hospital at Shoranur.

