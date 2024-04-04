GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTE attacked by beggar on Jan Shatabdi Express

The TTE sustained nail injuries on his face

April 04, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A beggar reportedly attacked a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Jan Shatabdi Express here on Thursday, close on the heels of the death of a TTE allegedly by a migrant worker who shoved him out of a speeding train in Thrissur.

The injured has been identified as Jaison Thomas, who sustained nail injuries on his face.

Soon after the train departed Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station, Mr. Thomas asked the beggar, who was sitting near the door of the train, to show his ticket for examination. Annoyed by this, he attacked the TTE with his hands and jumped off the train as soon as the train was halted after the TTE pulled the chain.

The beggar earlier reportedly picked up an argument with a vendor and the TTE intervened following this. As the injury was not serious, the TTE continued the journey after being administered first aid. The Railways police have started investigation to nab the accused.

