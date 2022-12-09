Tsunami Ready project to be launched in Valiyaparamba panchayat

December 09, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The local body selected considering its ecological and geographical features

The Hindu Bureau

To deal with and strengthen coastal communities to cope with disasters such as tsunamis, Tsunami Ready Project, a UNESCO project will be launched at Valiyparamba panchayat on December 16 .

Valiyaparamba was selected in the district in the project conceived by UNESCO. The project is being implemented in six panchayats of six coastal districts.

A training programme and mock drill will be held as part of the project. The programme is jointly conducted by local communities, people’s representatives, disaster management agencies, and various departments.

Valiyaparamba grama panchayat was selected for the project considering its ecological and geographical features.

Tsunami Ready is an international programme that certifies a coastal village as tsunami ready based on various indicators such as tsunami disaster mitigation plans, maps, awareness classes, and mock drills.

Recognition is given by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission under the control of UNESCO.

The final announcement will be made by the UNESCO team by December next year. Only two villages in Odisha have received this recognition so far among the coastal States of the Indian Ocean.

The organising committee meeting of the event was held at Valiyaparamba grama panchayat hall. The organising committee was formed with panchayat president V.V. Sajeevan as Chairman, vice president P. Shyamala as Vice Chairman, and secretary M.P. Vinod Kumar as the convener.

Mr. Sajeevan inaugurated the meeting. Additional District Magistrate A.K. Ramendran presided the programme, which was attended by other public representatives and officials.

