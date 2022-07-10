Truth will come out: S. Jaishankar

Union Minister was commenting on the gold smuggling case

The truth will come out, Union External affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said, commenting on the gold smuggling case and the protocol violations that reportedly occurred in connection with the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The law would take its course, he said on Sunday, responding to questions on the issue.

Not just the MEA, the whole country was aware that something had happened that should not have happened, Mr. Jaishankar said, adding he did not want to comment further on the matter as it was sub judice.

To another question, Mr. Jaishankar responded that the problems of Indian students who could not return to China after the COVID-19 lockdowns figured in his recent meeting with Chinese foreign minister and State councillor Wang Yi in Bali, Indonesia. The Chinese government took steps to start allowing students to go back, a step that should be appreciated, he said.

On the prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala, he said that the party would go from strength to strength here as well as in many other States. ''Our goal is to ensure that the party gets stronger support and better understanding,'' he said.