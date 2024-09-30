TRURA seeks revision of traffic plan

The Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) held a protest meeting on Sunday, demanding a revision of the ‘lopsided traffic rearrangement’ at S.N. Junction in Thripunithura.

The traffic signal rearrangement has worsened commuting difficulties, especially for residents of Eroor. The reconstruction of footpaths by Kochi Metro Rail Limited as part of the metro’s Thripunithura extension had narrowed the bellmouths at S.N. Junction and other junctions in the region, hampering free left turns, said V.P. Prasad, president of TRURA .He added that the authorities were turning a blind eye to the growing commuting issues faced by the public.

