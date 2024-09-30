GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TRURA seeks revision of traffic plan

Published - September 30, 2024 01:35 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA) held a protest meeting on Sunday, demanding a revision of the ‘lopsided traffic rearrangement’ at S.N. Junction in Thripunithura.

The traffic signal rearrangement has worsened commuting difficulties, especially for residents of Eroor. The reconstruction of footpaths by Kochi Metro Rail Limited as part of the metro’s Thripunithura extension had narrowed the bellmouths at S.N. Junction and other junctions in the region, hampering free left turns, said V.P. Prasad, president of TRURA .He added that the authorities were turning a blind eye to the growing commuting issues faced by the public.

Published - September 30, 2024 01:35 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / traffic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.