Trupti’s visit part of a conspiracy: Minister

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said the visit of Bhumata Brigade leader Trupti Desai is a deliberate attempt to disturb the peace prevailing in Sabarimala during the pilgrim season.

The visit of Ms. Desai with other activist could only be seen with suspicion and there was a clear conspiracy behind the move, the Minister told mediapersons at Thalassery on Tuesday. The Minister made the statement when asked about the attack on activist Bindu Ammani who visited the Kochi City Police Commissioner's office to seek protection for her to visit the Sabarimala temple.

He said the group of activists along with Ms. Desai had set out from Maharashtra, which is a stronghold of the BJP and RSS. Interestingly, her arrival at Nedumbassery airport was known only to one media house in the State.

“The team then claims of going to Sabarimala via Kottayam, but arrives at Kochi Commissioner’s office, where a man waiting for them threw chilli powder on her. This was telecast live by a news channel,” he said.

It cannot be considered a coincidence. It was clearly part of an agenda, he said. There was an effort to deliberately create a situation to disturb the peace at Sabarimala, the Minister said.

The government had made their stance clear on the issue and had received legal advice not to implement the 2018 Supreme Court verdict as there was lack of clarity.

“The government will try to clear the existing doubts prevailing in the verdict. Anyone, including Ms. Desai, can approach the apex court to clear the doubts,” Mr. Surendran said. He said some people were utilising this to disturb the law and order situation.

This year, more number of pilgrims were arriving at Sabarimala compared to last year. There was an effort to create a problem and the attack was conducted under the leadership of BJP, he alleged.