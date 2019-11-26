Kerala

Trupti visit: Hindu Aikya Vedi asks Kerala govt. to ‘come clean on conspiracy’

Sangh parivar activists staging a prayer protest outside the office of the Kochi city police commissioner office.

Sangh parivar activists staging a prayer protest outside the office of the Kochi city police commissioner office.   | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

‘The timing of the visit reeked of a conspiracy to create unrest at the sacred temple at a time when lakhs of devotees flock there for the annual Mandala Makaravilaku season’

R.V. Babu, State general secretary of the Hindu Aikya Vedi, has asked the Kerala government to come clean on what he alleged was a conspiracy behind the sudden visit of activists led by Bhumata Brigade activist Trupti Desai for Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the protest outside the Kochi Commissionerate against the visit, Mr. Babu alleged that the conspiracy was hatched by activist Bindu Ammini, who had offered prayer at Sabarimala Temple under police security last year.

“Ms. Ammini had met some representatives of the government at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night. The government should clarify whom she met and whether any assurance had been given to her to facilitate the visit of the activists. Similarly, police should not offer them security up to Pampa,” Mr. Babu said.

He asked where Ms. Desai was for the last one year when the Sabarimala Temple had opened several times. Mr. Babu said that the timing of the visit reeked off a conspiracy to create unrest at the sacred temple at a time when lakhs of devotees flock there for the annual ‘Mandala Makaravilaku’ season.

