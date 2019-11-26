Trupti Desai reaches Kochi en route to Sabarimala

Bhumata Brigade leader and Pune-based rights activist Trupti Desai, accompanied by four group members, have reached Kochi en route to Sabarimala on Tuesday morning.

They reached the Nedumbassery airport by 5 a.m. and later proceeded to the City Police Commissioner's office in Kochi.

Bindu Ammini, another woman from North Malabar who managed to visit Sabarimala with police protection during the previous pilgrim season, too joined the group extending solidarity with Ms. Desai.

Ms. Ammini had an altercation with the police outside the Commissioner's office.

Ms. Desai and group members are inside the Commissioner’s office, pressing for police protection to visit Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, the Sangh Parivar workers, led by Pratheesh Viswanath, Hindutva activist, too started assembling outside the Commissioner’s office, protesting against Ms. Desai and to check any further move by the activists to proceed to the hill temple.

Ms. Desai said the police should give it in writing that she would not be permitted to proceed to Sabarimala.