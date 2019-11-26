Trupti Desai aborts Sabarimala visit as police deny security

Bhumata Brigade leader Trupti Desai and five of her associates aborted their attempt to visit the Sabarimala temple and head back to Pune on Tuesday after a futile effort to get the police to offer them protection.

Ms. Desai, who had unsuccessfully attempted to visit the temple last year after the Supreme Court allowed women of all ages entry into the shrine, had flown into the city on Tuesday morning and proceeded with her fellow activists to the Nedumbassery police station, where they demanded police protection. With the police turning them away, the group proceeded to the Police Commissioner’s office, where they sought to meet the District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare.

Ms. Desai’s group had earlier been joined by Bindu Ammini, who had offered prayers at the temple under police protection last year. As news spread of their arrival at the police headquarters, a band of protesters, including BJP leaders, gathered outside and began a protest by chanting hymns.

Activist Trupti Desai and her team remaining stay put in the corridor outside the office of the District Police Chief (Kochi City) in protest against the police decision not to offer them protection to undertake the trip to Sabarimala | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Ms. Ammini was attacked by Sreenath Padmanabhan, a resident of Thaliparambu in Kannur in north Kerala and an activist of the Antharashtra Hindu Parishad. He was arrested.

Ms. Ammini was later taken to the Ernakulam General Hospital after she complained of discomfort.

With the police ruling out use of force to disperse the protesters or send back the women who had sought protection for their temple entry, the stalemate dragged on for a good part of the day.

C.G. Rajagopal, a local BJP leader who was the party candidate in the recently held bypoll for the Ernakulam Assembly constituency, was present outside the commissioner’s office when the nasty scenes played out.

“We having nothing to do with person nabbed by the police for the attack. Let the police inquire about him,” asserted Mr. Rajagopal.