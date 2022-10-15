Trumpet interchange under consideration at Iringallur Junction

Grade separation method in aligning the junction is expected to improve vehicle flow on the Kozhikode bypass and the proposed Kozhikode-Palakkad highway

A trumpet interchange, which is quite popular abroad with scientific grade separation at major junctions to facilitate free movement of traffic from multiple directions, is on the cards at Iringallur, near Pantheerankavu, in Kozhikode city.

The project, claimed to be the first-of-its-kind in north Kerala, is expected to be a reality along with the completion of the proposed Palakkad-Kozhikode highway and the ongoing widening of the Kozhikode bypass.

According to officials with the national highway division of the Public Works Department (PWD), the final plan for the trumpet interchange is ready with technical support from an engineering consultancy based in Mumbai. It will come up at the main junction where the Kozhikode bypass intersects the proposed Palakkad-Kozhikode highway.

The proposed trumpet interchange, which is also known as clover leaf flyover in many countries, has been planned with a big flyover on the Kozhikode bypass supported by four other loops (smaller flyovers) for supporting free movement. A similar project was successfully executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Bengaluru.

The trumpet interchange has been proposed at the junction as it is ideal for promoting trouble-free inter-State and inter-district freight operation on highways. Officials associated with the project say a healthy speed can be maintained on the highway as the trumpet interchange can help avoid collisions and irksome traffic congestions.

Though roundabouts are usually considered as a cost-effective option in most road projects, the importance of the proposed new highway with its connectivity with a major freight corridor in the Malabar region has prompted the NHAI to consider a different method. Stakeholders in shipping and logistics have also supported the concept.

According to people’s representatives, availability of land is a positive factor as far as the project is concerned. Though there have been proposals for similar structures in other parts of the State, unavailability of land and opposition from landowners have stood in the way of implementation.

Meanwhile, PWD (NH) sources say the tendering process for the proposed Kozhikode-Palakkad highway will be completed by the end of November. Land will be acquired for the construction of nearly eight km of road in the district. The new highway project requires 547 hectares.