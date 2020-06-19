TrueNat results can be the final word

TrueNat Beta CoV, a fully indigenous diagnostic platform, which was being engaged by the State government in public sector hospitals as a first-level screening test for COVID-19, can now be used as the final confirmatory test, according to the latest advisory issued by the Health Department.
This has become possible with the State newly acquiring the facilities for performing the confirmatory assay also.
TrueNat is a chip-based platform which uses a two-step assay to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus. Step one is an E-gene screening assay. Step two identifies the RdRp gene in the viral RNA, which can confirm the presence of the virus.
Kerala has been utilising 20 TrueNat machines to test for COVID-19 at its 18 public sector hospitals. However, till now the machines were capable of doing only the step one assay because of which the ICMR had directed that all samples tested using TrueNat and found to be E-gene positive be reconfirmed using an RT-PCR or Gene Xpert test.
The chips for performing the step two confirmatory assay, which detects the RdRp gene from viral RNA has now arrived in the State. Hence, all samples which are found E-gene positive can be confirmed in the same laboratory using the step two assay.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath