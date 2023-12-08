Truck-mounted sweeping machines launched to clean Kochi city roads

December 08, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

Close on the heels of procuring a jetting-cum-suction machine to declog drains, the Kochi Corporation launched a pair of truck-mounted sweeping machines, which were procured using ₹10.98 crore from Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) funds, here on Friday to clean roads.

The machines that can clean up to 8 km in an hour were launched by Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh at Ponnurunni. Each of the 6,000-litre capacity machines can store 1,800 litres of water that can be sprinkled on roads to prevent emanation of dust when the cleaning process is on. The machines come with a five-year operation and maintenance contract. They can be tracked using GPS and also have a pair of CCTVs, informed sources said. Those present at the function included Mayor M. Anilkumar and CSML chief executive officer Shaji V. Nair.

The machines would initially be deployed to cover 35 km under the first phase of the project, mostly during night hours. It can clear roads of small stones too, CSML sources said.

Civic officials said the jetting-cum-suction machine that was procured earlier this year helped declog drains, especially on MG Road where food and other untreated waste that was being allegedly dumped into drains by hotels and other eateries had blocked drains and caused waterlogging on the road and side roads. The demo machine was replaced with another one in order to declog even smaller drains.

Pothole repair

However, the Corporation is yet to procure a mobile pothole repair machine, despite repeated assurances that CSML funds will be sought for the purpose. The deployment of such a machine that is common in most cities would help in the timely execution of patch works as soon as potholes developed. While the PWD has a better track record of maintaining roads, innumerable roads owned and maintained by the Corporation are in ruins, thanks to slack upkeep.

Official sources said the proposal to procure a mobile pothole repair machine would be considered at the CSML director board meeting that has been slated for December 14. It would be considered as part of the proposal to procure heavy machinery to help maintain roads and allied infrastructure, they added.