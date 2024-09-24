Truck hits scooter, drags it for 8 km in Pala

In a shocking hit-and-run incident, a speeding truck rammed a scooter carrying two individuals at RV Junction, near Pala, and dragged the vehicle for nearly 8 km.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allen Kurien, 26, and Nobi, 25, both residents of Mevada who were travelling on the scooter, sustained injuries in the accident that occurred around Monday midnight. The truck, which was coming from the Thodupuzha-side, lost control and collided with the scooter at RV Junction, where the Pala bypass meets Vaikom Road.

Thrown off scooter

Despite the collision, the truck driver did not stop the vehicle. He continued driving with the scooter that was trapped under the vehicle. The passengers on the scooter were thrown off the vehicle in the impact of the accident. The truck dragged the scooter along for about 8 km before crashing into an electric pole near Marangattupally. The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police later recovered a half-empty liquor bottle from the truck.

Several local people who witnessed the accident attempted to chase the truck but were unable to block it.

Undergo surgeries

The injured youths were rushed to a private hospital at Pala, where they underwent surgeries.

The police have summoned the truck’s owner and a search is on for the driver.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.