Truck hits scooter, drags it for 8 km in Pala

Two youths travelling on the scooter sustain injuries. The truck later crashes into an electric pole near Marangattupally

Published - September 24, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking hit-and-run incident, a speeding truck rammed a scooter carrying two individuals at RV Junction, near Pala, and dragged the vehicle for nearly 8 km.

Allen Kurien, 26, and Nobi, 25, both residents of Mevada who were travelling on the scooter, sustained injuries in the accident that occurred around Monday midnight. The truck, which was coming from the Thodupuzha-side, lost control and collided with the scooter at RV Junction, where the Pala bypass meets Vaikom Road.

Thrown off scooter

Despite the collision, the truck driver did not stop the vehicle. He continued driving with the scooter that was trapped under the vehicle. The passengers on the scooter were thrown off the vehicle in the impact of the accident. The truck dragged the scooter along for about 8 km before crashing into an electric pole near Marangattupally. The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash.

The police later recovered a half-empty liquor bottle from the truck.

Several local people who witnessed the accident attempted to chase the truck but were unable to block it.

Undergo surgeries

The injured youths were rushed to a private hospital at Pala, where they underwent surgeries.

The police have summoned the truck’s owner and a search is on for the driver.

