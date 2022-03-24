Truck driver found dead hanging
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
A truck driver was found dead hanging from his truck parked near the Kinfra Film park under the Kazhakuttam police station limits on Thursday. The police identified the deceased as Sujith, 31, a native of Thottapuzha in Pathnamthitta.
A physical examination of the body did not reveal any injuries, according to police.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.