Troupe of differently-abled artists all set to stage their maiden performance

Rhythm, a troupe of differently-abled artists from the State, is all set to make its grand debut with a performance in the State capital this Wednesday.

The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Lulu International Mall, Thiruvananthapuram also marks the culmination of a unique initiative that empowers young artists to express their creativity, regardless of physical limitations.

According to Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu, the troupe was formed under the project `Talent Search for Youth with Disabilities’. Spearheaded by the State Initiative on Disabilities and the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (KDISC), the programme sought out differently-abled individuals with remarkable talent in the arts, offering them the resources and training needed to flourish.

“The project was launched to identify differently-abled individuals with exceptional abilities in arts and literature, and to help them refine and showcase their skills,’‘ explained the Minister.

The first phase of the programme began with an open call through newspapers and social media, inviting artists with at least 40 percent disabilities and talents in various art forms such as music, dance, videography, photography, painting, and mime, etc. From the pool of applicants, 46 artists were selected for a three-day companionship camp, where they received focused training and guidance to hone their skills.

As part of the second phase, 41 of these artists were chosen to represent the State for the 2022-23 period, during which they showcased their talents in the various government sponsored events like Keraleeyam and Mukhamukham. It was during this phase that the idea for Rhythm took shape — a State-level art troupe that could provide these artists with regular opportunities to express their creativity on a larger platform.

Accordingly, 44 differently-abled artists specialising in performing arts, including music, dance, and instrumental performance, were invited for a screening at Sri Shankaracharya Sanskrit University campus in Kalady. Out of the 35 participants who attended, 28 were handpicked by experts in dance, music, and theatre for their exceptional artistry. These selected artists then participated in an intensive three-day fellowship camp, where they received expert guidance to refine their craft.

