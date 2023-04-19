ADVERTISEMENT

Trouble for UDF continues in Central Travancore

April 19, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trouble for the United Democratic Front continues in Central Travancore continued as two more leaders --Johny Nelloor of the Kerala Congress and Babu George of the Congress, are exiting their respective parties.

Mr.Nelloor, who served as deputy chairman of the Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph, will be joining the upcoming Nationalist People’s Party. Addressing the media in Kochi on Wednesday, Mr.Nelloor slammed the UDF for its inability in addressing the concerns of the farming community.

The NPP, being floated with the active endorsement of a former bishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, seeks to work closely with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

The decision of Mr. George, former Pathanamthitta District Congress Committee president, to exit the Congress marks the culmination of his long-standing tussle with the party leadership. Mr. George, who had been closely affiliated with the ‘A’ group in the party, was under suspension for alleged violation of party discipline.

Announcing his decision to leave the party, Mr.George accused Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony of conspiring against him.

A few days ago, the UDF had lost Victor T. Thomas, a senior KC leader and chairman of the coalition in Pathanamthitta

