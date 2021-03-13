Trouble brewing in Kozhikode Cong.

Kozhikode

13 March 2021 19:04 IST

Over offering Elathur, Perambra seats to NCK, IUML

A Kuttiyadi model rebellion is brewing in the Congress party over the decision of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to offer the Perambra and Elathur Assembly seats to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK) led by Mani C. Kappan respectively under the seat-sharing pact within in the United Democratic Front (UDF).

So far the IUML and the NCK have not announced their nominees in these segments. Incidentally, both these constituencies were unsuccessfully contested in the 2016 Assembly polls by constituents, who have jumped shipped to CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). [In Kuttiyadi, disgruntled supporters of the CPI(M) took to the streets against the party handing over its traditional seat to Jose K. Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M)].

Advertising

Advertising

The Janata Dal (United), now known as the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), had contested from Elathur and the Kerala Congress(M), the Perambra segment.

“The KC(M) had been unsuccessfully contesting the seat for long. Now the Congress should have contested the seat. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran during his visit to Kozhikode earlier had promised us that a Congress nominee would fight from Perambra,” said president of the Congress mandalam committee P.P. Ramakrishnan, who is leading the protest.

“We are not against the IUML,” Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

In the case of Elathur, local leaders alleged that the Congress should have fielded a party candidate rather than offering the seat to an insignificant political entity. Even the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which had won the seat in 2011 and 2016 polls have a thin voter-base in Elathur. Its leader A.K. Saseendran who emerged victorious in both the elections had won only with the solid backing of the CPI(M), they said.

Initially, the Congress party had decided to give the seat to the Bharatiya National Janata Dal, a splinter group of Janata Dal, which also has no political presence in Kozhikode, they said, adding that the Congress-led UDF candidate would finish third in the electoral race if the Elathur seat was offered to the NCK.

However, the KPCC leaders said that Elathur had been worked under the seat- sharing arrangement. Besides, the UDF could try to capitalise on the popular discontent with the candidature of Mr. Saseendran in Elathur, they said.