Tropical Titans wins second edition of Champions Boat League

November 26, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
Nadubhagam Chundan, rowed by the Mighty Oars of the NCDC Boat Club, celebrating victory in the 8th Presidents Trophy Boat Race held at Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam on Saturday.

Nadubhagam Chundan, rowed by the Mighty Oars of the NCDC Boat Club, celebrating victory in the 8th Presidents Trophy Boat Race held at Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

The Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) has won the second edition of the Champions Boat League (CBL).

The Tropical Titans (rowing Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil Chundan) finished second in the President’s Trophy Boat Race (PTBR), the 12th and final race of the CBL season, held on Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam on Saturday to win the league with an overall tally of 116 points.

Despite registering a thumping victory in the PTBR, the NCDC Boat Club (Mighty Oars) could only finish second in the table with 107 points. The NCDC Boat Club (rowing Nadgubhagam Chundan) finished the Kollam race in 4:13.89 minutes. The Kerala Police Boat Club (Raging Rowers, rowing Champakulam Chundan) clinched the third spot in the race. They also finished the CBL Season II in the third place with 92 points.

The winners of the CBL-II pocketed ₹1.25 crore, while the runners-up Mighty Oars got ₹99 lakh and the Raging Rowers earned ₹68 lakh. Each participating team got ₹4 lakh in every league match in the CBL-II, which had prize money totalling ₹5.96 crore.

