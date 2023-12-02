ADVERTISEMENT

Tropical Titans wins penultimate race of CBL-3 at Chengannur

December 02, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Veeyapuram Chundan rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) racing to victory in the penultimate race (11th race) of CBL-3 at Pandanad, near Chengannur, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

In a close fight, the reigning title-holders Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) outpowered the UBC Kainakary (Coast Dominators) to clinch a crucial victory in the penultimate race of the Champions Boat League (CBL) Season- 3 held on the Pampa river at Pandanad, near Chengannur, on Saturday.

Tropical Titans rowing Veeyapuram Chundan (snakeboat) finished the race with a timing of 3:36.18 minutes. Coast Dominators on Nadubhagam Chundan came second with 3:36.32 minutes. The Police Boat Club (Raging Rowers rowing Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekethil Chundan) clocked 3.38:03 minutes to finish third.

Ahead of the final race of the CBL season at Kollam on December 9, Tropical Titans top the table with 106 points, followed by Coast Dominators at 102 points. Raging Rowers sits in third place with 80 points.

Goa Governor P.S. Sridharan Pillai inaugurated the Pandanad boat race. Culture and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Tourism department officials and others attended the race. ..

