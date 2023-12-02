HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tropical Titans wins penultimate race of CBL-3 at Chengannur

December 02, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Veeyapuram Chundan rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) racing to victory in the penultimate race (11th race) of CBL-3 at Pandanad, near Chengannur, on Saturday.

Veeyapuram Chundan rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) racing to victory in the penultimate race (11th race) of CBL-3 at Pandanad, near Chengannur, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

In a close fight, the reigning title-holders Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) outpowered the UBC Kainakary (Coast Dominators) to clinch a crucial victory in the penultimate race of the Champions Boat League (CBL) Season- 3 held on the Pampa river at Pandanad, near Chengannur, on Saturday.

Tropical Titans rowing Veeyapuram Chundan (snakeboat) finished the race with a timing of 3:36.18 minutes. Coast Dominators on Nadubhagam Chundan came second with 3:36.32 minutes. The Police Boat Club (Raging Rowers rowing Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekethil Chundan) clocked 3.38:03 minutes to finish third.

Ahead of the final race of the CBL season at Kollam on December 9, Tropical Titans top the table with 106 points, followed by Coast Dominators at 102 points. Raging Rowers sits in third place with 80 points.

Goa Governor P.S. Sridharan Pillai inaugurated the Pandanad boat race. Culture and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Tourism department officials and others attended the race. ..

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.