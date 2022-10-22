Tropical Titans wins Kainakary leg of Champions Boat League

Snakeboats competing in the seventh race of Champions Boat League on Pampa river at Kainakary on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil Chundan rowed by the Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) won the seventh leg of Champions Boat League (CBL) season II held on the Pampa river at Kainakary in Kuttanad on Saturday.

Tropical Titans finished the race in 4:03.45 minutes. Nadubhagam Chundan rowed by NCDC Boat Club (Mighty Oars) and Champakulam Chundan rowed by Kerala Police Boat Club (Raging Rowers) clinched second and third spots respectively.

Present position

With the victory in the Kainakary race, Tropical Titans extended their lead at the top of the table to 68. The reigning champions are followed by Mighty Oars (60 points); Raging Rowers (52); Ripple Breakers (50) Pride Chasers (42); Coast Dominators (36); Backwater Warriors (24); Thunder Oars (23); and Backwater Knights (23).

The eighth round of CBL-II will be held at Thazhathangadi in Kottayam on October 29.