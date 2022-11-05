Tropical Titans wins Chengannur leg of Champions Boat League

Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil Chundan rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) racing to victory in the ninth round of Champions Boat League at Pandanad, near Chengannur, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Continuing its juggernaut, Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil Chundan rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) won the ninth leg of the Champions Boat League (CBL) season II held on the Pampa river at Pandanad, near Chengannur, on Saturday.

Tropical Titans finished the race in 3.42.17 minutes. Nadgubhagam Chundan rowed by NCDC Boat Club (Mighty Oars) and Champakulam Chundan rowed by the Kerala Police Boat Club (Raging Rowers) settled for the second and the third places respectively.

With the victory, Tropical Titans have extended their lead at the top of the table to 88 points. The reigning champions are followed by Mighty Oars (78 points), Raging Rowers (68), Ripple Breakers (61), Pride Chasers (54), Coast Dominators (47), Backwater Knights (33), Backwater Warriors (30), and Thunder Oars (27).

The 10th round of the CBL-II will be held at Kayamkulam on November 12.