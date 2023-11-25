Tropical Titans win Kallada CBL race  

November 25, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOLLAM

With just two more legs left in the Champions Boat League Season-3 (CBL-3), Tropical Titans retained their winning streak by finishing first in the tenth race held at Kallada here on Saturday. Rowing the Veeyapuram Chundan owned by Pallathuruthy Boat Club, they also brightened the chance of retaining the title. While the champions emerged first (3:34.10 minutes), Coast Dominators (owned by UBC Kainakary Club, rowing Nadubhagom Chundan) came second (3.35:42). Raging Rowers (Police Boat Club on Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekethil Chundan), who came fifth in last weekend’s race at Kayamkulam, bettered their performance, finishing third (3.36:93).

Having won the last weekend’s race at Kayamkulam after an official three-week break, Tropical Titans found an early lead, which they refused to give up till reaching the finishing line. Tropical Titans will now participate in the next race at Pandanad, near Chengannur, next Saturday, leading the points table with 96. Coast Dominators have 93 points, while Raging Rowers are at the third position (72 points) in the championship organised by Kerala Tourism. Tropical Titans have been CBL champions in both the previous editions (2019 and 22). CBL Season-3 began on August 12 at Alappuzha, with the famed Nehru Trophy Boat Race and the final of CBL-3 will be on December 9 at Kollam, coinciding with the famed President’s Trophy.

Coming fourth this evening were Mighty Oars (NCDC rowing Niranam Chundan), followed by Backwater Warriors (Kumarakom Town Boat Club on Champakulam Chundan). Pride Chasers (Vembanad Boat Club on Ayaparambu Pandi) came sixth, while Pride Chasers (Vembanad Boat Club on Ayaparambu Pandi) finished seventh. Thunder Oars (KBC & FBC on Payipadan Chundan) came eighth and Backwater Warriors (Kumarakom Town Boat Club on Champakulam Chundan) finished last. Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA inaugurated the races while District Collector N. Devidas and Tourism department officials were present on the occasion.