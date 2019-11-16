Tropical Titans scores a triple hat-trick

Tropical Titans, rowing in Nadubhagom Chundan, scored a triple hat-trick in the Champions Boat League (CBL) when it finished first at the 11th round at Kallada here on Saturday.

The team outperformed all the eight competitors by finishing in 3:43.91 minutes in the race. Raging Rowers (3:49.95) and Mighty Oars (3:52.00) came second and third respectively. The CBL final on November 23 will held at Ashtamudi Lake near Kollam city, coinciding with the President’s Trophy Boat Race.

Topping the overall tally with 158 points, Tropical Titans has sustained its unbeatable lead in the three-month CBL organised by Kerala Tourism across five districts. The CBL table now has Raging Rowers at second place with 78 points, followed by Mighty Oars and Coast Dominators sharing the third slot with 69 points.

Tropical Titans, owned by the Pallathuruthy Sports Club, had earlier scored hat-trick in the third round at Karuvatta (September 14) and then in the eighth leg at Kainakary (October 26). The only venue where it lost in the 12-leg CBL was at Kochi on October 5 when Coast Dominators emerged as the surprise winner.

Coast Dominators was runners-up in the previous round (November 9) at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district, ahead of Raging Rowers in a photo finish. As two teams share the third rank, the fourth place will lie vacant, as per the CBL rule. Fifth and sixth down the tally are Backwater Knights (56 points) and Pride Chasers (48 points).

Prize money

At seventh position stands Backwater Warriors (32), while Thunder Oars and Backwater Ninjas share the eighth rank with 25 points each. Any round’s topper in the CBL will receive ₹5 lakh, while the first runner-up gets ₹3 lakh and the second runner-up ₹1 lakh. All participating teams are entitled to ₹4 lakh per round. The overall CBL winner gets ₹25 lakh, followed by ₹15 lakh and ₹10 lakh for the second and third prize winners. The Kallada leg, which also hosted races for the smaller veppu and iruttukuthi boats, was inaugurated by Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma. Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, presided. Tourism Director P. Bala Kiran and District Collector Abdul Nasar were present.