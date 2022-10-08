Tropical Titans retain dominance at 5th race of Champions Boat League

Tropical Titans (right) racing past the rivals to win the Marine Drive leg of the Champions League Boat Race in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Reigning champions Tropical Titans won the fifth race of Champions Boat League (CBL-2) organised at Marine Drive here on Saturday even as Mighty Oars, which held the second position, were pushed to the fifth position at the IPL-model boat race that was held amid cheering crowds that included tourists.

Tropical Titans (Pallathuruthy Boat Club, rowing Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil snake boat) topped the finals with a timing of four minutes 21 seconds, while Pride Chasers (Vembanad Boat Club, Payippad) finished second (4:32 minutes) ahead of Thunder Oars (KBC-SFBC, Ayaparambu Pandi), which clocked 4:36 minutes.

Mighty Oars (NCDC, Nadubhagam), who were the winners at the Piravom race of CBL-2 last weekend (October 1), had to be content with the fifth place as Raging Rowers (Kerala Police Boat Club, Champakulam) came fourth, heralding a fresh dynamics to the competition being held in 12 venues in the State. The final on November 26 will be at the sprawling Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam.

With the latest results, Tropical Titans continues to stay on top with 48 points. Today’s rude shock apart, Mighty Oars retained their second slot with 43 points, followed by Ripple Breakers (Punnamada Boat Club, Veeyapuram: 37 points), who were the second runners-up at CBL-2’s Pulinkunnu races in neighbouring Alappuzha district a fortnight ago.

Standing fourth are Raging Rowers (35 points), followed by Pride Chasers (Vembanad Boat Club, Payippad: 31 points) at fifth. Coming sixth were Coast Dominators (UBC Kainakary, Karichal: 24 points). Backwater Warriors (Town Boat Club, St Pious Tenth) and Thunder Oars shared the seventh rank with 18 points each, while Backwater Knights (Village Boat Club, Devas) were at the bottom with 16 points.

Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine inaugurated the Marine Drive races. Mayor M. Anilkumar presided over the function. T.J. Vinod and K.J. Maxi, MLAs, were present, while actors Jayasurya and Miya George distributed the prizes.

The next round of CBL-2 will be held at Kottappuram near Kodungallur (Thrissur) on October 15. Each participating team will get ₹4 lakh in every league match. Besides, the winner will get an additional ₹5 lakh, followed by ₹3 lakh for the runner-up and ₹1 lakh for the second runner-up.

The CBL-2 venues after Kottappuram are Kainakary in Alappuzha (October 22), Thazhathangadi near Kottayam (October 29), Pandanad near Chengannur (November 5), Kayamkulam in Alappuzha (November 12), and Kallada in Kollam (November 19) before the finals in Kollam on November 26.

The CBL-2’s inaugural in Alappuzha on September 4 saw Tropical Titans win the race as part of the 68th edition of the famed Nehru Trophy Boat Race on the Punnamada Lake, outrowing Might Oars in a photo finish. The finals in Kollam will overlap with the famed President’s Trophy.