Tropical Titans pips Coast Dominators to win CBL race at Kainakary

October 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In a neck-and-neck fight, Veeyapuram Chundan (snakeboat) rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) pipped Nadgubhagam Chundan of UBC Kainakary Club (Coast Dominators) to win the seventh race of the Champions Boat League (CBL) Season-3, held on the Pampa river at Kainakary in Kuttanad on Saturday.

Tropical Titans finished the race in 4:00.63 minutes. Coast Dominators clocked 4:01.62 minutes to finish second on their own turf. Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekethil Chundan rowed by Police Boat Club (Raging Rowers) clinched the third spot at the race. Niranam Chundan rowed by NCDC Boat Club (Mighty Oars), who came third at the Pulinkunnu race last week, settled for a fourth-place finish at Kainakary.

Tropical Titan’s victory ended the three-game winning streak of Coast Dominators.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the finals, Tropical Titans and Coast Dominators fought a tight battle until the last 25 metres, from where the reigning CBL champions edged out their opponents. With Tropical Titans back on winning ways, the remaining five legs in CBL-3, being organised under the aegis of Kerala Tourism, hold high suspense for the boat-race buffs.

Overall, Tropical Titans leads the CBL-3 table with 67 points. It is followed by Coast Dominators (65 points), Mighty Oars (50 points) and Raging Rowers (50 points). The next race of the season will be held at Karuvatta in Alappuzha on October 28.

The Kainakary race was inaugurated by Minister for Fisheries and Culture Saji Cherian. Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, District Collector John V. Samuel, and other dignitaries attended the inaugural function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.