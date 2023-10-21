HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tropical Titans pips Coast Dominators to win CBL race at Kainakary

The seventh race of the CBL Season-3 was held on the Pampa river at Kainakary in Kuttanad today. The next race of the season will be held at Karuvatta in Alappuzha on October 28

October 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

In a neck-and-neck fight, Veeyapuram Chundan (snakeboat) rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club (Tropical Titans) pipped Nadgubhagam Chundan of UBC Kainakary Club (Coast Dominators) to win the seventh race of the Champions Boat League (CBL) Season-3, held on the Pampa river at Kainakary in Kuttanad on Saturday.

Tropical Titans finished the race in 4:00.63 minutes. Coast Dominators clocked 4:01.62 minutes to finish second on their own turf. Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekethil Chundan rowed by Police Boat Club (Raging Rowers) clinched the third spot at the race. Niranam Chundan rowed by NCDC Boat Club (Mighty Oars), who came third at the Pulinkunnu race last week, settled for a fourth-place finish at Kainakary.

Tropical Titan’s victory ended the three-game winning streak of Coast Dominators.

In the finals, Tropical Titans and Coast Dominators fought a tight battle until the last 25 metres, from where the reigning CBL champions edged out their opponents. With Tropical Titans back on winning ways, the remaining five legs in CBL-3, being organised under the aegis of Kerala Tourism, hold high suspense for the boat-race buffs.

Overall, Tropical Titans leads the CBL-3 table with 67 points. It is followed by Coast Dominators (65 points), Mighty Oars (50 points) and Raging Rowers (50 points). The next race of the season will be held at Karuvatta in Alappuzha on October 28.

The Kainakary race was inaugurated by Minister for Fisheries and Culture Saji Cherian. Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, District Collector John V. Samuel, and other dignitaries attended the inaugural function.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.