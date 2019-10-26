Tropical Titans continues its run in the Champions Boat League

Nadubhagom Chundan (snakeboat) rowed by Tropical Titans (Pallathuruthy Boat Club) continued its winning streak in the Champions Boat League (CBL) by finishing first in the boat race held at Kainakary in Alappuzha on Saturday.

With this win, Tropical Titans has won seven out of the eight CBL races completed so far. The victor timed 4:07.21 in the final.

Mighty Oars (NCDC/Kumarakom) finished second with a timing of 4:13.21 and local favourite Coast Dominators (United Boat Club, Kuttamangalam, Kainakary) grabbed third place clocking 4:16.04.

Points tally

As eight of the total 12 rounds are over, Tropical Titans leads the table with 113 points, followed by Raging Rowers (55 points) and Mighty Oars (52 points).

Kerala Tourism-organised Champions Boat League is a three-month championship with its 12 rounds being held on weekends coinciding with traditional water festivals.

To conclude on Nov. 23

The boat league, which began with the Nehru Trophy Boat Race on August 31, will conclude with the President’s Trophy Boat Race in Kollam on November 23.

With a prize money of ₹5.9 crore, the CBL is ranked the fourth highest in all sports in India.

The first three winners of each CBL match will get ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh, and ₹1 lakh respectively.

All participants are entitled to a bonus prize of ₹ 4 lakh per match.

The ninth leg of the CBL will be held at Pulinkunnu in Alappuzha on November 2.

The other races in the CBL will be held on November 9 (Kayamkulam, Alappuzha), November 16 (Kallada, Kollam), and November 23 (Kollam, President’s Trophy Boat Race).

The Kainakary round of the CBL was inaugurated by Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, P. Bala Kiran, director, Kerala Tourism, district panchayat president G. Venugopal, former MLA C.K. Sadasivan and others attended the event.