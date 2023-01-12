‘Trivandrum Traffic Eye’ to track traffic violators

January 12, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The city police has introduced ‘Trivandrum Traffic Eye’, a Whatsapp number to which the public can send photos, videos, voice files or written information. Citizens can send to the Whatsapp number 9497930005, information regarding routine nuisance created by road traffic violators. They can send photographs or videos of vehicle numbers and location details with date and time. The most common information the traffic police expects is regarding wrong side driving, obstructive parking, over speeding, racing, mobile phone usage while driving, stop line crossing, red signal jumping, rash and dangerous driving and wrong side overtaking. Citizens can also send photos and videos about violation by encroachments into public roads and pedestrian pathways. The city traffic police will respond to all such WhatsApp based information to Trivandrum Traffic Eye within 10 minutes. Legal action will be taken against the offenders. The details of the informers will be kept confidential.