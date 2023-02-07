Trivandrum NCC Group receives Republic Day banner

February 07, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The NCC contingent which participated in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi was given a warm reception at a function held at the Pangode military station here on Tuesday. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu inaugurated the function and Major General Alok Beri, Additional Director General, NCC (Kerala and Lakshadweep) presided.

The Minister handed over the Education Minister’s NCC R.D Banner to Thiruvananthapuram Group headed by Brigadier Pankaj Mehra, Group Commander which exhibited the best performance among the five groups in Kerala.

Kozhikode Group under Brigadier E.Govind bagged the second position. The award for the best NCC Battalion was bagged by 9 Kerala Naval NCC, Kozhikode. In the Junior Division/Wing, S.M Higher Secondary School, Kollam, received the best educational institution award and St.Mary’s College, Sultan Bathery, in Senior Division/Wing.

Out of 17 NCC Directorates that took part in the competitions held in New Delhi, 116 cadets (77 Boys and 39 Girls) represented Kerala. Kerala NCC won the five medals (One Gold, Two Silver and Two Bronze) in All India Competitions held in the month of January 2023. Also, the cadets who performed well were given the opportunity to participate in the Prime Minister’s Rally and the march past on January 26 at Kartavya Path.

Major General Alok Beri, NCC Group Commanders, NCC Director, RD Contingent Commander Col S.Pradeep and other officers were present on the occasion.