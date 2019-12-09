Trivandrum Bar Association expresses ‘regret’ for ruckus

The Trivandrum Bar Association has expressed ‘regret at the unfortunate things’ that occurred in the chamber of the Judicial First Class Magistrate 1 of Thiruvananthapuram recently.

The lawyers had reportedly wrongfully restrained, abused and threatened Deepa Mohan, the magistrate, on November 27, over a judicial order, she had issued.

It was the cancellation of the bail order of an accused that reportedly provoked the lawyers, who rushed into her chamber and threatened and abused her.

The police had also booked cases against the office-bearers of the bar association following a complaint filed by the magistrate. The lawyers had also boycotted the court following the developments.

However, the Kerala Bar Council intervened in the issue and held discussions with senior judges of the Kerala High Court and the association leaders.

The regret letter from the lawyers comes as part of a conciliatory effort of the Bar Council.

In its letter, which was submitted to the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Thiruvananthapruam, the bar association leaders also indicated that they ‘always stand for an harmonious Bench and bar relationship.’

Permission

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has received a letter from the police seeking permission for proceeding in a case against Ms. Mohan on a complaint filed by a woman lawyer of the Thiruvananthapuram bar.

The woman lawyer had accused the magistrate of physically assaulting and abusing her.

The permission of the Chief Justice is required for booking a case against a judicial officer.

On inquiry, if the complaint is found to be wrong, the Chief Justice can reject the request and order to book a case against the complainant for filing a false complaint.

A full court meeting of the judges of the Kerala High Court on Monday discussed the developments related to the issue and also the letter of regret filed by the lawyers.