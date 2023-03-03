ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura poll results a blow to Congress’ alliance call, says BJP

March 03, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State executive member K.K. Surendran said here on Friday that the failure of the Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura was a blow to a larger alliance call made at the Congress plenary conference.

He said that a party that does not even have a representative in the Assembly in Nagaland is trying to find an alternative to the BJP at the national level.

Mr. Surendran said the Tripura election results indicated that the CPI(M) had lost its relevance in the country. “We will see the CPI(M) being shrunk to the level of a regional party soon,” he said.

