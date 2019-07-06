Triple talaq: In-laws’ property to be attached

A court here has ordered the attaching of the property of the in-laws of a woman divorced by her husband through instant triple talaq.

Alappuzha Chief Judicial Magistrate A. M. Basheer issued the order based on a complaint filed by 21-year-old Roufi of Darululu, Mannanchery, Alappuzha. She married Shammas, 26, son of P. M. Salim, Plamoodu Purayidam, South Aryad, on January 11, 2018.

Case filed

After he divorced her on June 6, 2019, she filed a case before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court under Section 3 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, seeking a compensation of ₹31.81 lakh.

At the time of the wedding, the family of the woman had given 27 sovereigns of gold and ₹3 lakh to the family of her husband. As her husband, an NRK, possesses no property, the court ordered that the property of his parents be attached.

K. Najeeb, counsel for the victim, said it was rare to attach the property of the in-laws of a victim of triple talaq.