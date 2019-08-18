Triple talaq case: Accused granted bail

E.K. Hussam, 32, who was arrested by the Mukkom police on Friday for allegedly divorcing his wife through the banned triple talaq provision, was released on bail by the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court by evening.

He was the first in Kerala to be arrested and charged under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. The police said the Kumaranallur native married another woman without opting for legal divorce.

The woman moved the court claiming that she was illegally divorced by her husband under the banned religious practice on August 1. She also held the suspect responsible for taking away all her gold ornaments and other properties after the illegal divorce through talaq.

The woman who was staying with her husband abroad had been brought back following some family issues, the police said.

Hussam was arrested under Sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act following a warrant issued by the court. She approached the court for justice with the support of two lawyers.

It was on August 1 that Parliament approved the Bill that made instant triple talaq a criminal offence.