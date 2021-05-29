Kerala

Triple lockdown withdrawn in Malappuram

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan on Saturday withdrew the triple lockdown imposed in Malappuram district in view of a control in the spread in COVID-19 cases.

Lockdown restrictions slapped across the State will continue to be in force in Malappuram. The district registered a test positivity rate (TPR) of 12.34% on Saturday. Mr. Gopalakrishnan said that the triple lockdown had been imposed in the district as a measure to bring down the spiralling COVID-19 cases.

However, he warned people to maintain strict vigil as the disease could spread like wildfire.

Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2021 9:07:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/triple-lockdown-withdrawn-in-malappuram/article34677662.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY