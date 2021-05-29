Triple lockdown withdrawn in Malappuram

District registers TPR of 12.34%

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan on Saturday withdrew the triple lockdown imposed in Malappuram district in view of a control in the spread in COVID-19 cases.

Lockdown restrictions slapped across the State will continue to be in force in Malappuram. The district registered a test positivity rate (TPR) of 12.34% on Saturday. Mr. Gopalakrishnan said that the triple lockdown had been imposed in the district as a measure to bring down the spiralling COVID-19 cases.

However, he warned people to maintain strict vigil as the disease could spread like wildfire.