Triple lockdown in Thrissur from Monday

Triple lockdown will come into effect in Thrissur district from Monday as there has been no decline in the number of COVID-19 cases even after the authorities imposed strict preventive measures.

Around 80% of the grama panchayats, and municipal and corporation divisions have been declared containment zones in the district. The District Collector has listed additional control measures in the wake of the triple lockdown.

People may venture out of their homes only for emergencies. More than three persons will not be allowed to enter institutions. Street vending and door-to-door marketing have been banned.

Provisions stores and bakeries can be opened only on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while vegetable and fruit shops can open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meat, fish and poultry shops can function on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. But, distribution of goods should be done only via home delivery or through rapid response teams and ward-level committees. The same applies to ration shops, cooperative stores and milk societies too.

All banks will function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with minimum workers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hospitals, clinics, Ayurveda treatment centres and medical stores can function. But dental clinics should not be opened. Wedding celebrations should be postponed. In case of emergency, the ceremony may be conducted with 20 people, including the bride and bridegroom.

The construction of houses and buildings will not be allowed. But public construction works can be done with minimum workers. Workers should not be brought from outside the State to work in plantations. Workers should be allowed to stay at their place of work. Religious institutions should not be opened.

All border roads and sub roads will be closed. Strict checking will be held on all main roads. Pre-monsoon cleaning drives can be done with five people in a group by maintaining the COVID-19 protocol.