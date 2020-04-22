Triple lockdown in Kannur containment zones

The police have intensified vigilance in Kannur, which has been classified as a red zone, with more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Inspector General of Police, North Zone, Ashok Yadav said a triple lockdown came into effect on Wednesday focussing on containment zones having more COVID-19 cases and primary and secondary contacts in the district.

At present there were 11 containment zones in the district, most of them in the Thalassery subdivision. However, more places would be listed as containment zones, he said.

Mr. Yadav said the entire district came under the general lockdown, while the second lockdown was for the containment zones which had more positive cases. Such areas would be contained and isolated from the rest of the district. These areas would have only one entry and exit point, while the other roads would be closed. People in the containment zones would not be allowed to move out of their houses and essential items would be delivered to them. They could order essentials contacting local bodies. The third lockdown would focus on the primary and secondary contacts in the containment zones. “We are in the third stage where the primary and secondary contacts, who are more prone to the infection and can spread the disease, are identified and stringent vigil is kept to ensure that they stay at home,” he said.

Guards would be deployed at containment zones to ensure that people stayed at their homes. Around 10 guards had been deployed and a mobile patrol would visit at least 15 houses.The primary and secondary contacts would be provided an app, Swayamraksha Kannur, by which they could contact the police control room.