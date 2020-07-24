Triple lockdown in Irinjalakuda, Muriyad

Out of action: Division 36 of the Thrissur Corporation, Thekkinkad Maidan, is deserted after it was declared a containment zone for the second time.

Thrissur

24 July 2020 23:53 IST

Spurt in cases due to local transmission from KSE cattle feed company

Triple lockdown will be imposed in Irinjalakuda Municipality and Muriyad panchayat from 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Minister for Local Self Governments A.C. Moideen said the decision was taken against the backdrop of the spurt in COVID-19 cases due to local transmission from Kerala Solvent Extraction (KSE) cattle feed company at Irinjalakuda.

“The triple lockdown will be strictly implemented. People will have facilities to buy essentials. Medical shops also will be functional. Public transport, except long-distance bus services, will be restricted,” the Minister said.

Strict action

Strict action will be taken against those violating triple lockdown norms, District Collector S. Shanavas said. People should not step out unless there is an emergency. Medical shops and milk booths will function from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

Two shops selling essential items can be opened in each ward from 7 a.m. to 12 noon. People can also avail the services of volunteers. Ration shops will function by maintaining COVID protocol.

Hospitals, nursing homes, laboratories, ambulance services, KSEB, and Water Authority offices have been excluded from restrictions

Pre-decided weddings can be conducted with maximum of 20 persons. Not more than 10 persons should attend attend funerals. Emergency services like police, fire and rescue services, water supply, treasuries, and health services will function.

Heads of other offices should arrange work-from-home facilities for workers. The triple lockdown will be in force from 5 p.m. on Saturday. A complete lockdown on Sunday is also under consideration, the Collector said.

Traffic will be regulated in Irinjalakuda and Muriyad. Vehicles going to Kodungallur from Thrissur should divert through Perumbillissery, Chirakkal, Pazhuvil, Peringottukara, and Thriprayar.

Those going to Irinjalakuda from Kodungallur will be blocked at Vellangallur.

33 test positive

Meanwhile, 33 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Thrissur district on Friday. Of them, 25 contracted the infection through contact. With this, the total number of cases in the district has reached 1,057. As many as 415 persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district. In all, 13,284 people are under observation.

Four fire station workers were infected through contact from the Irinjalakuda cluster, while eight were infected from the Pattambi cluster. The source of infection in nine persons, who tested positive on Friday, is yet to be traced.

A helper at the fish market at Wadakkanchery had tested positive on Thursday. Ripples of community spread at Ponnani and Pattambi fish markets were visible in Thrissur district too. Fish trading has been suspended at harbours. Sale of fish on roadsides too has been banned.

Sale of fish from other districts has been banned at markets in Thrissur.

50 health workers in quarantine

Fifty health workers at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital have been asked to go into quarantine, as two persons tested positive for the disease at the hospital. Their source of infection has not been identified.

Testing facility will be arranged for migrant workers. Contractors have been asked to keep migrant labourers in quarantine for 14 days before employing them for work.

Shops to remain closed

Shops and other business establishments in Wards 6, 7, 8, and 14 of Madakkathara panchayat will remain closed, according to panchayat president P.S. Vinayan. This follows a hotel worker at Pullanikkad testing positive for the virus.

New containment zones

The District Collector on Friday declared 30 more wards/divisions as containment zones.

The zones are: Edavilangu (Ward No. 7), Puthenchira (Ward No. 7), Vallachira (Ward No. 14); Sreenarayanapuram (Wards 9, 12, and 13), Cherpu (Wards 17 and 18), Venkidangu (Wards 3, 10, and 11), Parappookkara (Wards 2, 17, and 18), Varandarappally (Wards 4, and 13), Alagappa Nagar (Ward No. 11), Aloor (Ward No. 17), Nenmanikkara (Ward No. 7), Perinjanam (Ward No. 12), Avinissery (Ward No. 13), Eriyad (Wards 1, 8, 22, and 23), and Chalakudy (Divisions 1, 4, 19, 20, and 21).