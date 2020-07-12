Triple lockdown in critical coastal zones

Thiruvananthapuram

12 July 2020 23:42 IST

Triple lockdown will be imposed in the critical containment zones in the coastal areas in the State for a week, from 6 p.m. on July 13 till 6 p.m. on July 23, to stem the intense transmission of COVID 19.

The containment zones include Manikyavilakam, Poonthura and Puthenpalli wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Chavara and Panmana in Kollam, Pattanakkad, Kadakkarapalli, Cherthala South, Mararikulam North, Kodamthuruthu, Kuthiyathodu, Thuravoor and Aarattupuzha in Alappuzha; Chellanam in Ernakulam; Veliyamcode, Perumbadappa, Ponnani municipality and Tanur municipality in Malappuram. Some are already under triple lockdown.

The government will give five kg of rice to every family in such zones. Shops selling provisions will remain open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for re-stocking and from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. for customers. Milk booths can remain open from 5 a.m. till 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m. Night curfew will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Health, Revenue and Police officials will be available for service in these zones round-the-clock.

Dispensaries, chemist shops, medical equipment and consumables shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes and ambulances will be allowed to function.

Transportation services for health care workers and other travels for hospital or medical requirements will be allowed. Transport services will be allowed along the national highways provided the vehicles do not stop inside the containment zones. ATMs will function.